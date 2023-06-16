KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0733 on Major Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $4,636.37 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07263667 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,798.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

