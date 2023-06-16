KOK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $666,957.14 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $666,957.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,318.48 or 1.00046266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002495 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01218479 USD and is up 20.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $265,968.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.