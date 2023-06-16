KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $207,646.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,496.03 or 1.00019153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01008445 USD and is down -13.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $235,075.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

