Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 596 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $259.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.