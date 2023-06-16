Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,197 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

