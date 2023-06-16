Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

