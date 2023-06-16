Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.