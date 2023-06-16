Kumud Kalia Acquires 2,981 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ GH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
