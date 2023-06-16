Kumud Kalia Acquires 2,981 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

