Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE LIF opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.61.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2278739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

