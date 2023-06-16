Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Now Covered by CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lazydays Price Performance

Shares of LAZY opened at $11.17 on Monday. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,328,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 63.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

