Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

