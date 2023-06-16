Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

