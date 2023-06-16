Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $280,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

