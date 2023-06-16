Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71.31 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $12.05 billion and approximately $71.31 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,668.20 or 0.06525316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,224,515 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,198,633.77164624. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,645.38763152 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $47,880,052.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

