LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Nicholas P. Alvarez Purchases 10,712 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.