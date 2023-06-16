Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1,360.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,251,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,193,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00263438 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,295.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
