Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Hits $399.06 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $399.06 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $74.37 or 0.00291732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,152,689 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

