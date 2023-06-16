Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $361.57 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $75.51 or 0.00292378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $361.57 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,157,752 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

