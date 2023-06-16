Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LOGN opened at $33.85 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

