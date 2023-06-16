Loom Network Price Tops $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $45.53 million and $2.24 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

