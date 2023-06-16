Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires Shares of 292,840 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 292,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $283.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

