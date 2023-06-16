Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

