Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $176,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

