Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $120.28 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 60,263 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $120,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

