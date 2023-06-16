Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after buying an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.68 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

