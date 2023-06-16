Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

