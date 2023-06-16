Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $72.41 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $72,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,292,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,024,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

EW stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

