Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

