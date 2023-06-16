Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 2.3 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.