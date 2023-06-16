Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.35. 855,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,507. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $204.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

