Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Shares Down 0.8%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 41,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.82% of Lucy Scientific Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is based in VICTORIA, British Columbia.

