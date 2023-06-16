Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.7 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

(Get Rating)

Read More

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.