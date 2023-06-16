Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

