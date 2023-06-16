Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,170 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Illumina comprises about 2.1% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

