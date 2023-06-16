Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $627,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Kellogg accounts for about 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.