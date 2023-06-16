Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.