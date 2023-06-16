Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading Up 3.2%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 117,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 334,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

