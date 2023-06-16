Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Down 4.4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.78. 56,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 123,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.