Mammoth Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,573.60 or 1.00033198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.