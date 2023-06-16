MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 81,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,407. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketWise will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 18.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 467,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

