Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.53.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.93 on Monday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.