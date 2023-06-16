Mather Group LLC. Acquires 17,634 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.98% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

