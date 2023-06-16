Mather Group LLC. Has $122.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $122,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $282.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

