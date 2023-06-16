Mather Group LLC. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,087 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,210,000.

GOVT opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

