Mather Group LLC. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

