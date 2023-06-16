Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,323 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

