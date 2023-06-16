Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,662 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.