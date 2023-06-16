Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $274.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.55. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

