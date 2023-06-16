Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Matrix Service Stock Performance
Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,486. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matrix Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.