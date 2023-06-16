MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 14,968 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Douglas Doerfler sold 2,182 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,910.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $140,145.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.6 %

MXCT opened at $5.03 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.